 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More construction at 72nd and Dodge: The Swivel rises
1 comment

More construction at 72nd and Dodge: The Swivel rises

As the old Crossroads Mall is torn down on one corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, a separate real estate project across the street to the east is about to go vertical.

Mostly interior demolition at the Swivel apartments site has gone on for a few months, but the public this week should start seeing new construction activity on top of and around what formerly was a one-story furniture store, said Ryan Spellman of J. Development.

Anticipated investment in the future five-story project has grown to about $20 million, he said, and has expanded beyond apartments only. An office user will occupy about 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the street level.

That office tenant does not yet want to be identified, but will bring about 15 employees to the area from elsewhere in the city, he said.

“They came to us — it seemed like a great fit and win-win for everybody,” Spellman said.

The first batch of market-rate Swivel units (there are 158 in all) is expected to be done by late next year. The rest are to be completed in 2022. Rent ranges from $800 to $1,100.

Steel should begin rising this week for the new parts of the project, Spellman said.

“After that, it’s really going to take off,” he added.

The Swivel project at 119 N. 72nd St. was planned prior to last August when Lockwood and Century development companies announced that they would knock down the dying Crossroads Mall and rebuild a $500 million mixed-use campus.

“We knew something would happen at Crossroads eventually; we didn’t think it would be so soon,” Spellman said. Regardless of the timetable for Crossroads, he said, his team was confident in their project. He cited the new ORBT rapid bus transit line along Dodge and expansion of nearby Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, which should bring new residents to the area.

He called 72nd and Dodge the “heart of the city.”

Indeed, the project’s name, Swivel, is a nod to the site’s former furniture store as well as the fact that the intersection was at a “pivotal” time and on the verge of big transformation, J. Development’s Julie Stavneak has said.

The Swivel complex will include about 130 indoor parking stalls and amenities including an upper-level “sky lounge” for residents, outdoor courtyard with fire pits and grills, a fitness center and onsite management.

Our top Omaha staff videos of 2020

2020 was a year none of us will soon forget. From a global pandemic to social justice reform, our way of thinking and existing has been challenged in every way. The photojournalists of the Omaha World-Herald, like every one else, have been deeply impacted. We have grown through challenge and did our best to document history. These are our most memorable videos of the year. 

Finding a place on the mat

Finding a place on the mat

  • KAYLA WOLF,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke is helping lead the charge for gender equality in high school wrestling.

The St. Patrick's Day letter

The St. Patrick's Day letter

  • ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The Meehans send out their annual holiday card on St. Patrick's Day - not Christmas. Mary Jane, "Jane" Meehan, is in her 80s. The cards, now g…

Fall colors in Omaha

Fall colors in Omaha

  • CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

A look at fall in Eastern Nebraska. 

King Lake's long road to recovery

King Lake's long road to recovery

  • ANNA REED,THE WORLD-HERALD
  • Updated

The small Nebraska community was nearly all under water during the 2019 floods. This thanksgiving season, thanks to the efforts of several vol…

1 comment

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert