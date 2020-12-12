More construction at 72nd and Dodge: The Swivel rises

As the old Crossroads Mall is torn down on one corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, a separate real estate project across the street to the east is about to go vertical.

Mostly interior demolition at the Swivel apartments site has gone on for a few months, but the public this week should start seeing new construction activity on top of and around what formerly was a one-story furniture store, said Ryan Spellman of J. Development.

Anticipated investment in the future five-story project has grown to about $20 million, he said, and has expanded beyond apartments only. An office user will occupy about 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the street level.

That office tenant does not yet want to be identified, but will bring about 15 employees to the area from elsewhere in the city, he said.

“They came to us — it seemed like a great fit and win-win for everybody,” Spellman said.

The first batch of market-rate Swivel units (there are 158 in all) is expected to be done by late next year. The rest are to be completed in 2022. Rent ranges from $800 to $1,100.