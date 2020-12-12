More construction at 72nd and Dodge: The Swivel rises

As the old Crossroads Mall is torn down on one corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, a separate real estate project across the street to the east is about to go vertical.
Mostly interior demolition at the Swivel apartments site has gone on for a few months, but the public this week should start seeing new construction activity on top of and around what formerly was a one-story furniture store, said Ryan Spellman of J. Development.
Anticipated investment in the future five-story project has grown to about $20 million, he said, and has expanded beyond apartments only. An office user will occupy about 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the street level.
That office tenant does not yet want to be identified, but will bring about 15 employees to the area from elsewhere in the city, he said.
“They came to us — it seemed like a great fit and win-win for everybody,” Spellman said.
The first batch of market-rate Swivel units (there are 158 in all) is expected to be done by late next year. The rest are to be completed in 2022. Rent ranges from $800 to $1,100.
Steel should begin rising this week for the new parts of the project, Spellman said.
“After that, it’s really going to take off,” he added.
The Swivel project at 119 N. 72nd St. was planned prior to last August when Lockwood and Century development companies announced that they would knock down the dying Crossroads Mall and rebuild a $500 million mixed-use campus.
“We knew something would happen at Crossroads eventually; we didn’t think it would be so soon,” Spellman said. Regardless of the timetable for Crossroads, he said, his team was confident in their project. He cited the new ORBT rapid bus transit line along Dodge and expansion of nearby Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, which should bring new residents to the area.
He called 72nd and Dodge the “heart of the city.”
Indeed, the project’s name, Swivel, is a nod to the site’s former furniture store as well as the fact that the intersection was at a “pivotal” time and on the verge of big transformation, J. Development’s Julie Stavneak has said.
The Swivel complex will include about 130 indoor parking stalls and amenities including an upper-level “sky lounge” for residents, outdoor courtyard with fire pits and grills, a fitness center and onsite management.
