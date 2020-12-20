More than meets the eye at the $86 million VA healthcare center

"Once it's up and built you just get this sense of fulfillment, almost like you've done your part to give respect to the veterans who have given their service, their lives, to our country," Fliege said.

Open since late summer, the ambulatory care hub equipped to handle 400 patients a day was built on a former parking lot and links to the main 12-story VA hospital.

It adds eight primary care clinics (one exclusively for women), an outpatient surgery suite and other specialty services to the medical campus.

And it stands out as the country’s first private-public funded health care facility built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed (CHIP IN) for Vets Act passed by Congress in 2016.

Just this month, the U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report recommending the VA share lessons learned from the Omaha project, as it could help guide similar ventures in the future.