Most Nebraska employers not yet ready to mandate COVID vaccines

Tyson Foods made waves last week with its impending requirement that all 120,000 of its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tyson, which employs about 10,300 people in Nebraska, joined the likes of Microsoft, Disney, Google and United Airlines in mandating vaccinations. But other companies operating in the Omaha area haven't adopted that policy — yet.

Some of the city’s largest employers, including Union Pacific Railroad, First National Bank of Omaha and Mutual of Omaha, confirmed to The World-Herald last week that those companies don’t have any vaccine requirements in place for their workers. But some Omaha-area businesses do require masks for all employees, or at least those who have not been vaccinated.

“I have not found any private-sector firms that are requiring vaccinations; but they’re all encouraging it,” said David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Holley Salmi, vice president of public affairs and policy for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed that, saying the organization isn’t aware of any other companies in the state with the same vaccination requirements as Tyson.

That could change in as soon as a few weeks.