Mrs. B's gets a makeover for the first time in nearly two decades

Mrs. B's has a new look.

The furniture store, near 72nd and Jones Streets, was remodeled for the first time in nearly two decades. Customers will notice polished floors, a fresh coat of paint and new signage among other changes to the store, which is part of the Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Rose Blumkin, better known as Mrs. B, founded the Nebraska Furniture Mart in 1937. Guided by her principles to "sell cheap and tell the truth," she and family members built it into the nation's largest single furniture store.

Berkshire Hathaway bought majority ownership of the Nebraska Furniture Mart in 1983.

Blumkin founded Mrs. B's in 1989 after leaving the Mart in a dispute with two of her grandsons, who were the store's top executives. After reconciling with her grandsons, her store, which is across a parking lot from the Mart, became part of the Mart in 1993.

Mrs. B was a fixture in the store, often zipping around in a motorized golf cart. She remained the carpet buyer and still sold to customers even after her 100th birthday.

Blumkin died in 1998. She was 104.