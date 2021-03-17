Mrs. B's gets a makeover for the first time in nearly two decades

Mrs. B's has a new look.
The furniture store, near 72nd and Jones Streets, was remodeled for the first time in nearly two decades. Customers will notice polished floors, a fresh coat of paint and new signage among other changes to the store, which is part of the Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Rose Blumkin, better known as Mrs. B, founded the Nebraska Furniture Mart in 1937. Guided by her principles to "sell cheap and tell the truth," she and family members built it into the nation's largest single furniture store.
Berkshire Hathaway bought majority ownership of the Nebraska Furniture Mart in 1983.
Blumkin founded Mrs. B's in 1989 after leaving the Mart in a dispute with two of her grandsons, who were the store's top executives. After reconciling with her grandsons, her store, which is across a parking lot from the Mart, became part of the Mart in 1993.
Mrs. B was a fixture in the store, often zipping around in a motorized golf cart. She remained the carpet buyer and still sold to customers even after her 100th birthday.
Blumkin died in 1998. She was 104.
The remodel was designed to help customers better navigate the showroom, which still maintains its warehouse feel. Changes were made to the store's do-it-yourself flooring area, and a new space was created to showcase home accessories. Furniture in the store is now being displayed in room setups. That should help customers find inspiration as they shop, said Scott Baker, the store director of the Mart.
"There are some things in this store that will never change," Baker said. "You will always find nice furniture and flooring at a great price, and you will always find nice people to help you find the things that you want and that you need. That's the Mrs. B way and that's the NFM way."
Wednesday, members of the Blumkin family, along with store officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts, cut a ribbon inside the newly remodeled store during a grand opening event.
The ceremony opened with a rendition of "God Bless America" to honor Blumkin, who moved to the United States from Russia in 1917. She often played the song at family gatherings and made her family sing along with enthusiasm.
"She made this long journey because she believed that the United States of America was the land of opportunity. And as you can see, she took full advantage," Baker said.
Becca Sudbeck, great-granddaughter of Mrs. B and a fourth-generation employee at the Mart, said she remembers singing along to the song. She also remembers watching Mrs. B and other members of her family hard at work in the store.
Sudbeck said she worked at the store on weekends helping to file papers, hand-numbering purchase orders, tagging items on the floor and straightening up display pillows. This remodel, Sudbeck said, was done to help carry on the legacy that Mrs. B created.
"I think it's fair to say that Mrs. B would be proud," Sudbeck said.
Made right here: 12 things you may not know came from Nebraska
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2