Munger pushes back against critics of planned college dorm

“Charlie’s looking to pragmatically solve a problem,” Ginn told The World-Herald, citing Santa Barbara’s high cost of living and limited land availability. “They (university officials) are literally pinched into a corner in such a way that they’re kind of forced to do this.”

Munger told Architectural Record that he hasn’t decided how much of the building’s cost he will cover. The Santa Barbara Independent earlier reported Munger made a $200 million donation so long as his blueprints are followed exactly.

UCSB does not currently have an estimated cost for the building, which will measure almost 1.68 million square-feet, university spokeswoman Andrea Estrada told The World-Herald.

Critics have interpreted Munger’s condition for funding as egotistical. Ginn doesn’t agree with that opinion, although he called Munger’s stipulation “a very interesting thing to do.”

“I think that part of his thinking is to make this thing happen. He’s trying to limit the variance that can happen to this thing,” Ginn said. “I don’t think that’s so much ego-driven as it is pragmatism.”