Mutual of Omaha among Fortune's top 100 places to work

The Omaha company preparing to build a new skyscraper on the downtown skyline has also received a lofty ranking from Fortune magazine as a good place to work.

Mutual of Omaha this week was named by Fortune and consulting firm Great Places to Work as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For,” coming in No. 84 on the list.

This is the first time Mutual of Omaha has been named to the list, which is based on a certification process, analytics and a survey of some 870,000 workers nationwide.

Iowa had one company on the list, an information technology company based in Ames. Among Nebraska's surrounding states, there were no companies from Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota or Wyoming.

Employees were surveyed on a number of topics, including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

In effort to ensure that a company treats all employees fairly, companies were also scored on how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics. The ranking accounted for differing experiences among women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older workers and those who have disabilities.

“This award reflects the many ways we support and invest in our associates, as well as the continued positive feedback they provide on our workplace and culture,” said Liz Mazzotta, chief administrative officer at Mutual of Omaha.

Companies had to have at least 1,000 employees to be included in the rankings. Mutual employs roughly 4,000 workers in Omaha.

Mutual of Omaha last year first went through the Great Places to Work certification process. The Fortune 500 company said it did so to highlight its culture and to aid in the recruiting of workers during a tight national labor market.

Worker recruitment was also a reason Mutual leaders cited in January when they announced plans to build a new headquarters tower downtown. The company expects to move its Omaha workforce to the Omaha downtown library site by 2026.

