Mutual of Omaha's request for more than $60 million in TIF moves one step closer to approval

Mutual of Omaha's request for more than $60 million in tax-increment financing to help with construction of a downtown Omaha skyscraper is one step closer to fruition.
The Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the request, which will move to the City Council for final approval.
The project, estimated to cost about $443 million, would dramatically reshape Omaha's skyline and bring the Fortune 500 company to the heart of downtown. The skyscraper would sit on the current site of the W. Dale Clark Library at 15th and Douglas Streets.
The project would not be feasible without the assistance of TIF, according to documents submitted to the city's Planning Department. Of Mutual's total TIF request, a little over $62.7 million would be usable for expenses, such as site preparation, utilities and more, according to the documents.
Developer Jason Lanoha, with Lanoha Real Estate Co., addressed the board on the project and request for TIF.
Lanoha said the project will invest more than $400 million in downtown Omaha, change the skyline and help to attract and retain talent.
If the project is approved, Lanoha said, developers expect to start construction in less than a year and continue working on a fast timeline. Later, officials would work on plans for redeveloping Mutual's current property in Midtown Crossing, he said.
Two attendees spoke in opposition of the plan.
Mutual officials first unveiled plans, dubbed Project Beacon, in January at a press conference with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. At the same event, city officials announced plans for a streetcar, which would operate along a 3-mile route.
About 4,000 employees would move to the new building. The space would feature about 800,000 square feet of office space and about 2,200 parking stalls.
Typically with TIF, a developer takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is then repaid by the increased property taxes generated from the redevelopment, typically over a period of 15 years, though that can be extended to 20 years if the area is deemed extremely blighted.
The site for the planned Mutual tower falls within an area deemed extremely blighted.
