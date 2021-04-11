NCAA volleyball tournament could net an $18 million boost for Omaha tourism industry

The reason Omaha has become the home to the Swim Trials for the last four Olympics can be traced to the decision by city planners in the late 1990s to build Omaha’s new arena and convention center as part of the same complex. In most cities, major arenas and convention centers are separate facilities.

For the Trials, the joint location allows organizers to set up a competition pool in the arena, a practice and warm-up pool just yards away in the convention center, and still have lots of space for exhibitions and other gatherings related to the event.

The NCAA soon saw that the convention center-arena setup in Omaha would allow the entire volleyball tournament to be staged under one roof.

“The hotels being close, and the convention center being right there, really offered us the opportunity to keep our athletes as safe as possible,” Fasbender said.

The threat of COVID knocking teams out of the tournament remains real. In the 16-team NCAA men’s hockey tournament, both Michigan and Notre Dame had to forfeit due to COVID. And in the men’s basketball tournament, Virginia Commonwealth University’s team never took the floor.