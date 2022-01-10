Nebraska Crossing owner says outdoor retailer REI will open store there

Pending the finalization of a lease, outdoor gear and sporting goods retailer REI is expected to open a store at Nebraska Crossing this summer.

Rod Yates, owner and developer of the shopping center off Interstate 80 near Gretna, said the store will have 25,000 square feet and feature a full inventory comparable to REI’s flagship stores.

REI, which is based in the Seattle area, sells equipment and clothing related to camping, hiking, water activities, cycling and fitness, among other areas.

“They’ll have the same goods and services that you see at all of their stores,” Yates said.

Dan Giittinger, development services director for the City of Gretna, confirmed that city staff have approved REI’s building permit application. The permit has not yet been picked up from the city office, which means that construction has not begun.

Although an REI representative said the company does not have a lease signed for a store in the area, Yates said a lease is being finalized. Once that happens, construction is expected to follow. Yates said the new store will be located between HomeGoods and Under Armour and face I-80.