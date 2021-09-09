Nebraska employers take wait-and-see approach to Biden's vaccine requirements

“We have, historically, been vigilant about the effects of federal mandates on private enterprise,” Brown said. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we have advised all business owners to follow the guidance of medical experts. Now is no different. Employers, large and small, have a responsibility to the health and well-being of their workforce and customers, and it is our belief that they can, should and will exercise that responsibility as the market demands.”

Melissa Lee, spokeswoman for the University of Nebraska, said university officials will evaluate what the new requirements will mean for state and local government agencies before making any decisions. NU employs about 16,000 people.

On Sept. 3, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that 81% of faculty and 74% of staff were fully vaccinated. UNL also reported that 69% of students attending in-person classes were fully vaccinated.

Although similar figures were not available from the University of Nebraska at Omaha as of Thursday evening, Jane Meza, executive director of UNO’s Office of Health Security, said there has been “an incredible response” to the vaccines from UNO faculty and staff since they were made available last spring.