Nebraska entrepreneurs make sunglasses with hemp-infused plastic

But he said the CBD business in Nebraska won’t really take off until the state legalizes cannabis for medicinal uses.

Right now, the Bader brothers and Naumann market their sunglasses and other products at trade shows and farmers markets, and via their Hemp3D.com website. They are producing some custom orders, such as hemp plastic keychains imprinted with a logo, and a plate for tailgating that includes a handy holder for a beverage. They also make hemp chess sets, and a line of bowls and display boxes, as well as can openers, guitar picks and earrings.

“It is as much art and fashion as it is a manufacturing company,” Andrew Bader said, as he assembled a pair of sunglasses.

Former Nebraska Secretary of State Allen Beermann, who is among the brothers’ early customers, said it’s fun to wear the hemp shades.

“People ask ‘where did you get those glasses?’” Beermann said. “When I tell them they’re made of hemp, they’re really stunned.”

As for the future, the brothers are looking to rent a facility and expand production, and hoping to lure investors so they can upgrade the molds they use to fashion their sunglasses.