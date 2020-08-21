Nebraska Furniture Mart selects grand prize winner in song contest

Nebraska Furniture Mart has selected songwriter Danika Portz's song "House Becomes a Home" as its new official song, earning Portz a $25,000 prize.

Portz's victory follows a competition among songwriters. After the company announced the contest in January, artists submitted more than 400 songs. A contest committee narrowed the list to a top 10. Voting was opened to the public to further narrow the number to five.

All five finalists preformed Thursday night at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion. The more than $1,500 in proceeds from the concert will go to Omaha Girls Rock, an organization dedicated to empowering youth through music education.

Portz, a native of the northwest Iowa city of Remsen, said Friday that she heard about the competition from relatives. She tapped themes from her Midwestern upbringing for the song.

The selection of the song was fantastic, Portz said, because in addition to the grand prize, being featured by a major corporation is a huge step in her career. Portz now lives in Nashville.