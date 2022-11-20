Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.

But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend.

Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business — selling its signature chips, pico de gallo and other products at grocery stores — grew nicely during the pandemic, and continues to be all that and a bag of chips.

“It’s been a real mixed bag,” Fernando’s owner Mitch Tempus said.

Indeed, for many businesses in Nebraska and across the country, the recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 has proven a long slog. But Nebraska’s economic comeback from the bug also recently hit a notable milestone: Employment in the state has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Some 2½ years after the arrival of COVID-19 sparked the steepest and deepest job losses Nebraska has seen since the Great Depression, the state’s nonfarm employment in September finally inched back above where it had been just before the pandemic.

In new October figures released Friday, Nebraska payroll jobs inched up higher still, now standing more than 5,000 workers above the high seen before the big pandemic plunge.

The state’s job recovery has been uneven across economic sectors, as the virus in many ways has permanently reshaped the way we live and work.

The hospitality and leisure industry, made up largely of restaurant, bar and hotel workers, remains down 1,700 jobs. Even though restrictions on gatherings that originally shut down many such businesses have long been lifted, the industry remains impacted by the reluctance of some to go out and the trend of more people working from home.

“When people work at home, that means at lunchtime they go down to the refrigerator instead of next door to the restaurant,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss.

The biggest lingering job losses are now found in the government sector, driven in part by the exodus of teachers and support staff that has created shortages for many K-12 schools.

Meanwhile, employment has grown by thousands in the health care, construction and manufacturing industries. Those job gains have helped offset the other losses, pushing overall employment levels in Nebraska to the new all-time highs.

When the virus arrived in March 2020, the hope at the time was that life and business would be back to normal in a month or two.

But the job losses stubbornly persisted, not only due to the virus’s staying power, but related factors like supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the reluctance of many older workers to return to the workforce.

Nebraska would have returned to pre-pandemic job levels much sooner were it not for its longtime worker shortage, a serious state concern that was only exacerbated by the pandemic.

The state’s labor department currently lists 50,000 open job postings, while only about 25,000 Nebraskans are hunting for work.

“We could have filled many thousands more jobs if we just had the people,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

As bumpy and long as the road to recovery has been, Nebraska’s economy has proven more resilient than most states.

Some 27 states, including Iowa, had not reached pre-pandemic employment levels by September.

And as of October, Iowa remained down 7,000 workers, nearly a half-percent below its pre-pandemic employment. Kansas employment was still down nearly 18,000 jobs, or nearly 1.5%, among the worst in the nation in percentage of job losses that remain.

In sheer numbers, New York is still down 300,000 jobs, and Ohio more than 100,000.

Looking ahead, economists see headwinds that could challenge the jobs recovery.

High inflation is driving employers to boost pay, and that leaves less money for hiring.

The Federal Reserve is pumping up interest rates with the aim of taming inflation, which has the collateral effect of slowing employment growth. There remains the possibility of a recession if the Fed can’t strike the right balance.

“There’s an elevated and significant risk of a recession,” said Eric Thompson, an economist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “It’s also possible there won’t be.”

Slone said he remains bullish on the state’s ability to continue to put the pandemic recession behind it.

If anyone is still looking for work, he said, the jobs are there. The best evidence of that is Nebraska’s 2.4% unemployment rate, tied for fifth-lowest in the nation.

“Our economy right now in Nebraska is truly as strong as I’ve ever seen it,” Slone said. “Across the board.”

* * *

Tempus still remembers watching it all unfold on TV on March 16, 2020.

Days after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts became one of the first governors in the nation to adopt a public health recommendation limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people.

It had the overnight effect of shutting down many bars and restaurants. Closures of hair salons and other businesses where people closely interact soon followed.

At the two Fernando’s restaurants Tempus and his wife, Carole, own and run — at 114th and Dodge and at 76th and Pacific — staff were sent home that first night, the future uncertain.

Tempus soon after transformed the restaurants’ dining rooms into hubs for takeout. While that kept many cooks on the job, it meant laying off the wait and busing staffs.

Indeed, tens of thousands of Nebraskans were thrown out of work. By April, Nebraska was down 99,000 nonfarm jobs from where it had been in February, a reduction of more than 9%.

In some industries, the toll was staggering.

Nebraska’s hospitality and leisure industries, made up mostly of food service and hotel workers, shed 40,000 jobs — more than 40% of the workforce.

Not only were people not dining out, there were no concerts or conventions. Few traveled. By conference edict, even Husker football games that fall were played before cardboard fan cutouts in an empty Memorial Stadium.

While hospitality businesses were hit early and hard, COVID-19’s economic impacts eventually filtered down into almost every industry in Nebraska, from retail and real estate to manufacturing, construction and state and local government.

But Nebraska’s job losses were also not as steep as many states faced. Nationwide, job losses peaked at more than 14%.

Nebraska’s diverse economy, not too heavily weighted in any one area, helped. The states clobbered the most were those like Hawaii and Nevada that were heavily dependent on tourism.

Nebraska businesses also took full advantage of the assistance coming out of Washington. That included the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided cash to small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll. For its size, Nebraska ranked among the biggest beneficiaries.

“That PPP program really helped,” Thompson said. “Once an employee separates, it’s hard to get them back.”

Nebraska under Ricketts also did not impose “stay-at-home” or “shelter-in-place” orders, directives that in some states kept more workers home from their jobs. Ricketts said he tried to strike a balance, relying on more targeted measures, voluntary compliance and public information campaigns rather than blanket restrictions that he felt would unnecessarily hurt some businesses.

“We kept people in jobs in this state as well as anyone,” Slone said. “That was important to maintaining healthy communities and families during COVID, and was the strength of our economy coming out of COVID.”

Within a year, Nebraska had recovered more than two-thirds of its lost jobs. But the remaining 30,000-job gap was sizable — more than the state lost during the entire Great Recession of 2007-09.

Additionally, large numbers of workers declined to go back into the workforce, even when things began to open back up.

Hardworking Nebraska has long had one of the nation’s highest labor participation rates — defined as the percentage of people 16 and over who are either working or actively looking for work. But the state’s lofty 70% participation rate dipped to 69% and lagged for a long time, amounting to the sidelining of more than 10,000 potential workers.

A number of issues contributed to that. Older baby boomers decided COVID marked a good time to step away. There were also younger workers who lacked child care, an industry also hit hard by the pandemic.

“People did not want to go back into the workforce,” Goss said.

The result: Nebraska’s job recovery became long and drawn out.

But recent estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Nebraska added nearly 7,000 payroll workers during September, enough to finally push employment back above pre-pandemic levels.

While Nebraska’s recovery came sooner than that of most states, it slightly trailed the nation as a whole, which reached pre-pandemic job levels two months earlier.

When it comes to states’ pandemic job recovery, it appears the key has been general population growth.

The states that by percentage have posted the biggest employment increases since the start of the pandemic are Idaho, Utah, Florida and Texas. All were among the nation’s six fastest-growing states in the 2020 Census.

Nebraska’s population growth, which has been relatively strong in recent years, eventually helped push it over the top, too.

“When your labor force participation is down, how do you return to the same level of employment? By growing your population,” Thompson said.

Some high-growth sectors also helped push Nebraska back over the top.

The sector that includes health care is up more than 5,000 workers. With the aging of the baby boomers and their growing medical needs, health care has long been a fast-growing sector here and nationally, and the pandemic only increased the demand.

Manufacturing never suffered severe losses, and that sector now is employing 2,500 more than before COVID. Much of Nebraska’s manufacturing is tied to agriculture, which has remained strong during the pandemic.

Construction also suffered only minimal losses and has since roared ahead, with 3,400 added workers.

Chris Hawkins, president and CEO of Omaha’s Hawkins Construction Co., said there was initially a pause in some commercial construction as businesses re-assessed their needs in the new work-from-home world.

But he said a number of major projects have kept the region’s construction workers busy in recent years, among them Lincoln’s new south beltway, the Omaha downtown parks revamp and several new data centers.

Hawkins said his company’s workforce is up almost 10% since the start of the pandemic. Many of those workers are also new to the industry, attracted by the chance to work outdoors in a field that has remained strong throughout the pandemic.

“Construction was a viable option for them,” he said. “We’ve had a little bit of a renaissance.”

The retail, transportation and utilities sector is up 4,100 workers, fueled by strong consumer spending that never ebbed during the pandemic.

Goss said he expects even more growth in that sector with the upcoming holidays, as many consumers who turned to online shopping in recent years now appear ready to return to stores.

The biggest decline in workers has been in the government sector, which includes K-12 public schools.

That sector shed almost 17,000 jobs after COVID-19 shut down schools early in spring 2020, and it remains down more than 5,000 workers from pre-pandemic levels. Staffing shortages across the state have persisted, spurred in part by a raft of teacher retirements and resignations.

“It’s been a tough working environment for teachers,” Thompson said.

The hospitality and leisure sector still stands 1,700 jobs below pre-pandemic levels. Still, that amounts to a notable 96% recovery from the sector’s huge initial losses.

At Fernando’s, Tempus said his workforce is now roughly the same as before the pandemic. But he said it’s certainly not business as usual.

He’s cut back on restaurant hours, as fewer people seem to be staying out at night. And he definitely sees the impact of more people working from home. Where he once had as many as five servers working lunch shifts, now he might have two or three.

But the eating-at-home trend has also seemed to boost his retail operation, which sells some of the restaurant’s most popular products in Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Bright and early on Thursday morning, Tempus and a half dozen workers were already on the job packaging fresh-made salsa and bagging the crispy, bubbly flour tortilla chips his restaurant has long been known for.

“It’s the only piece of business that was growing during the pandemic, and the volume has been maintained,” Tempus said.

Looking back on the pandemic, Tempus said it’s hard to believe almost three years later his business is still feeling the effects of the virus. But he is also grateful for the loyal customers who helped keep the restaurant going.

They rallied in support by ordering takeout. One regular even came in and made a sizable cash donation to help assure he’d be able to eat at his favorite restaurant in the future.

“We had a lot of support from wonderful, wonderful customers,” Tempus said. “If we didn’t have the loyal customers and the staff who stuck to it, we probably wouldn’t have made it.”