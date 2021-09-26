Nebraska Realty will move Lincoln workforce into new $10 million building

Omaha-based Nebraska Realty is expanding its footprint in Lincoln and will move into a new $10 million office building there in fall 2022.

The real estate company will occupy about two-thirds of a 30,000-square-foot structure under construction near 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2.

Omaha-based White Lotus Group will own the structure.

Andy Alloway, president of Nebraska Realty, said his Lincoln workforce has grown from two agents about five years ago to more than 200. He said the new Lincoln building is designed to inspire and motivate, with space for better collaboration and new technologies.

"In the work-anywhere society we have gravitated to over the last 18 months, we are doubling down on the importance of human interaction," Alloway said.

The full-service Nebraska Realty real estate brokerage firm, which was established in 1993 and has its corporate headquarters in west Omaha, has about 900 agents across Nebraska and Iowa.

