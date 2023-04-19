The "casualization" of weddings, high inflation and pandemic restrictions helped drag the giant wedding clothier David's Bridal into bankruptcy for the second time in five years, the company says in court papers filed this week.

The two Nebraska stores will stay open for now, along with nearly 300 others in the international chain, while the company seeks a buyer, the company says.

Company officials say they are exploring the sale of the company "in a transparent, court-supervised process; our stores are open, and we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay."

"Delivering every order on time remains our singular focus," the company says.

However, the company also indicated that closing stores could be a possibility in the future if a buyer is not found.

The filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey describe the company headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, as the largest bridal and special occasion retailer in the North America.

It offers gowns, wedding-related apparel, social-occasion apparel and accessories.

The company operates 294 stores, including 278 stores in 49 U.S. states, it says.

There are two Nebraska stores, located at 535 North 98th Street near Westroads Mall in Omaha and at the Gateway Mall in Lincoln. Iowa has four stores, in Des Moines, Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.​

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which is essentially seeking reorganization of the company.

Chief Executive Officer James Marcum, in the filings, wrote that consumer behaviors have contributed to "the elongation of the wedding planning cycles and an overall casualization in wedding events, thereby affecting the demand for more traditional wedding gowns and formal attire."

Inflationary pressures have led to higher inventory and operating costs, the company said.

The company was hurt by fallout from its prior Chapter 11 filing in 2018, it said. That created a negative customer perception of the company during what should have been the 2019 peak buying season, which is the period between January and May and referred to in the business as the "Bridal Christmas" season.

As a result, the company experienced a significant decline in traffic, appointments and sales, it said.

The bottom line improved in the latter half of 2019 and early 2020, the court filings say, but then the pandemic hit.

In March 2020, national, state and local governments started imposing shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders, as well as strict social-distancing protocols. On March 17, 2020, the company temporarily closed all of its stores to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees.

By the end of May, most stores were reopened, but governments still were imposing restrictions that caused the postponement of events such as weddings.

There was an unprecedented decline in economic activity and record high inflation, the company says.

In its court filing, the company says that attitudes toward marriage have been evolving over the past few decades, and it is more common for people to not marry their long-term partner.

The wedding industry still had been holding its own, with the number of weddings averaging above 2 million a year, it said.

But because of the pandemic and its restrictions, the national marriage rate fell in 2020 to its lowest level in 121 years, the company said.

The company estimates that the marriage rate remained low in 2022, with only 1.9 million weddings compared to more than 2.2 million that occurred annually in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Brides are still having trouble finding venues, couples are delaying wedding plans and some brides are turning to "thrift" wedding dress, it said.

For more than 70 years, Marcum wrote, the company has been "an iconic bridal destination, dressing more than 70 million women for the best and most memorable moments of their lives."

According to Marcum, 25% of brides in the United States wear a David's Bridal gown, and 87% of brides visit the company's website during their wedding planning process.

The company offers bridal gowns from $199 to more than $2,000, and it dresses approximately one million bridesmaids annually, he wrote.

The company employs about 2,000 full-time workers and 8,000 part-timers.

Since June 2019, he wrote, the company has been led by a new senior management team and has worked on improvements including new product lines. But he said the business "is suffering under severe liquidity constraints."

According to the company, business at its stores will go on as usual for now.

Customers can shop online and use gift cards, and the company expects that store credits will continue to be honored, a Q&A website says. The Pearl web app, used by couples to plan their wedding, should continue to be accessible.

