Neighbors see red over west Omaha apartment project

It wasn’t Valentine’s Day or Husker game day, but many in a group that converged at City Hall on Wednesday dressed in red to show their opposition to an apartment complex proposed in their west Omaha neighborhood.
Residents who live near the 4.5-acre project site southeast of 178th and Pacific Streets cited traffic congestion and safety of schoolchildren among reasons to put a stop to the 96-unit complex.
“It just doesn’t fit,” said Tony McLaughlin, a spokesman for the Spring Ridge neighborhood where he’s lived about 18 years. “It is truly a very congested area.”
After a two-hour public hearing with nearly 50 people showing up in opposition, the Omaha Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of rezoning the vacant land to allow a 96-unit apartment complex.
Originally, the developer sought a rezoning change that would allow a larger complex, but Planning Board members balked.
Summit Development’s Jeff Lake said the two-building Liv178 apartment complex would charge rents ranging from about $800 to $1,600. He said architectural renderings weren’t yet available, as his team was waiting to first get through the Planning Board process. But, he said, the campus likely would have a swimming pool and clubhouse.
The battle is not over. The Planning Board’s recommendation now goes to the City Council for final approval.
“We knew we had an uphill battle,” said Mike Matukewicz, an attorney representing the Spring Ridge neighborhood and villas. “This city is pro-development — that’s not always a bad thing. If it does go forward, we’re hoping to continue to work together (with the developer) and coexist.”
Wednesday’s opposition turnout likely was the largest at a Planning Board meeting since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place, planning staff said. People were socially distanced and wore masks.
Also standing out was the 400-signature petition and about 85 letters sent in opposition to the apartment proposal.
Jane Sloboth of Spring Ridge said she had people knocking on her door over the weekend looking to sign the petition. She said they came from multiple surrounding subdivisions.
Other concerns of those who testified included fear of declining home values and strain on water drainage and sewer systems. Several said heavy traffic in the area already forces long waits at some stop signs and traffic lights near the project site, which is being purchased from a church and is near a daycare and memory care facility.
Neighbors anticipate the apartments will bring even more traffic and voiced concern for kids walking to and from two neighborhood schools. They said motorists already get frustrated with bottlenecks on residential streets during school pickup and drop-off times, and they’ve seen cars move into the wrong lane to escape a jam.
In the end, Planning Board members said they could do only so much if a proposal met codes and regulations. Planning Department staff told the board and neighbors that the apartment project was in line with the city’s master plan and recommended approval.
“We hear you, we really do,” Commissioner Michael Pate told the neighbors. “But we can’t stop a development necessarily ... as long as it meets all the requirements.”
