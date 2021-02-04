Neighbors see red over west Omaha apartment project

“We knew we had an uphill battle,” said Mike Matukewicz, an attorney representing the Spring Ridge neighborhood and villas. “This city is pro-development — that’s not always a bad thing. If it does go forward, we’re hoping to continue to work together (with the developer) and coexist.”

Wednesday’s opposition turnout likely was the largest at a Planning Board meeting since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place, planning staff said. People were socially distanced and wore masks.

Also standing out was the 400-signature petition and about 85 letters sent in opposition to the apartment proposal.

Jane Sloboth of Spring Ridge said she had people knocking on her door over the weekend looking to sign the petition. She said they came from multiple surrounding subdivisions.

Other concerns of those who testified included fear of declining home values and strain on water drainage and sewer systems. Several said heavy traffic in the area already forces long waits at some stop signs and traffic lights near the project site, which is being purchased from a church and is near a daycare and memory care facility.