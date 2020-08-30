New Black-owned financial center aims to build wealth, promote homeownership in North Omaha

A group of Black entrepreneurs is launching an innovative new enterprise at 24th and Lake Streets aimed at helping African Americans in North Omaha and throughout the city build wealth through owning businesses and homes.

The new Carver Legacy Center will be located in the historic Carver Savings and Loan Building at 2414 Lake St., where the first Black-owned financial institution in Omaha opened in the 1940s. The center will offer a range of services designed to increase access to credit and capital for African Americans and North Omaha residents.

A key innovation: The center will partner with American National Bank, which will offer accounts whose deposits will be used to help make loans.

“People can make deposits in a Carver Legacy account knowing that the dollars, leveraged into loans, will focus on benefiting African American businesses and the North Omaha community,” said Willie Barney, one of the center’s owners.

The enterprise will be owned by two Omaha couples: Willie and Yolanda Barney, the owners of Revive/SMB Enterprises and leaders of the African-American Empowerment Network; and the Revs. Martin and Lynnell Williams, senior pastors of Ambassadors Worship Center and owners of a real estate development firm, Barak II. They have formed a corporation, Carver Financial Innovation Center. They bought the vacant Carver Building earlier this year.