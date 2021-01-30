 Skip to main content
New commercial corridor near NFM expected to bring $43 million in investment
New commercial corridor near NFM expected to bring $43 million in investment

Looking to the southwest, Nebraska Furniture Mart is on the left and Lowes is on the right. A new retail and apartment corridor is planned along the western edge of Rose Blumkin Drive.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The new retail and apartment corridor proposed along the western edge of Rose Blumkin Drive is projected to cost about $43.5 million.

To be done in phases on a swath near Nebraska Furniture Mart, the initiative calls for construction of an 80,000-square-foot home improvement store and a couple of fast-food or retail service structures.

A later phase would demolish about 40,000 square feet of older property behind the McDonald's restaurant near 77th and Dodge Streets to make way for an apartment complex of about 250 units, said Ryan Blumkin, who is leading the plan by 121 Acquisition Company LLC, a subsidiary of NFM.

Blumkin in early December talked about the vision for the approximately 26 acres controlled by NFM west of the Lowe's store and along the east bank of the Little Papillion Creek, from Dodge southeast to just west of Rose Blumkin Drive and 72nd Street.

A more detailed plan submitted recently to the City of Omaha includes a request for $2 million in tax-increment financing for the project's initial $13.5 million phase.

The Planning Board will consider that Wednesday afternoon during its monthly meeting. City Planning staffers have recommended approval, touting roughly 50 new job opportunities and revitalization of an underused and blighted gravel area now used for trailer storage.

"The project includes significant public improvements over the site in its current state," says a cost-benefit analysis attached to the TIF application.

A separate TIF request for the apartments that are expected to cost about $30 million is to be presented at a later date, said Blumkin. He said that phase is "several years away."

The first two phases would redevelop about 11 acres of that 26-acre swath. The remainder would stay as is, he said.

City documents indicate that 121 Acquisition Company will ask the city to designate the project site an enhanced employment area, allowing it to charge a new tax upon businesses or users of that area to cover eligible development costs. Blumkin said that would be a 1% tax on sales during a span of up to 20 years.

A critical element of the plan, say city documents, is relocation of NFM's existing truck and trailer storage onto a comparable outdoor storage lot that's set back from the public roadways. Infrastructure and lighting would be improved, and the area landscaped. A new public roadway would enhance access to the area.

Developers are hoping that the home improvement store and two smaller retail businesses would be open in spring of 2022.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

