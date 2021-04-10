New corporate headquarters for Omaha National Insurance

Siemers said the building's owner plans to invest more than $3 million to spruce up the interior, the atrium area and exterior, including adding outdoor lighting features and gathering areas.

Passersby will notice other major improvements to neighboring buildings along the West Dodge corridor, Siemers said. It's a trend, he said, that owners of older structures will have to join if they're going to compete in the current office market, which has gained a lot of brand new space and also is facing higher vacancy rates.

Mary Senff, the insurance company's vice president of development, said the new office digs offers, among other features, a sunlit central atrium and room to collaborate.

"We're excited about the plans that are underway to update the building with new amenities and a modern look," she said.

Omaha National two years ago increased its workforce by more than 50%. This year, the company surpassed $100 million in active (in-force) premiums.

Siemers said the company liked the accessibility of the 90th and West Dodge site.

"Putting down roots in the heart of Omaha is a great milestone for a relatively young company," he said.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.