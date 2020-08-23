New Elkhorn project to mix live music, dining, swimming, apartment living

Bring your dancing shoes, swimsuit and appetite for food, fine wine and whisky — and plan to make an entire day out of a visit to a new commercial venture rising in the Elkhorn area.

That’s the approach developers are pushing at Barrel & Vine, the anchor retailer in a development project under construction and poised to open next year near 203rd and Pacific Streets.

For those who really like the vibe, 77 new residences dubbed The Dalmore apartments (a name inspired by a renowned Scotland distillery) also are part of the 4-acre project site that carries an estimated price tag of $18 million.

“It’s giving our customers multiple experiences,” said Omahan Aaron McKeever, who is developing the property with an investment group that includes business partner Jim Prchal.

The project joins a new and emerging development in a pocket near Elkhorn South High School and along the 204th Street corridor.

McKeever said the area was attractive because of its growth and because he saw a void for live music venues in western Omaha. He expects the place to also draw patrons from nearby communities such as Fremont, Ashland and Gretna.

Key to Barrel & Vine, he said, will be local talent and touring bands, including country western and rock acts, that will perform in a part of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot venue that can accommodate dining tables and a dance floor or standing room for 300.