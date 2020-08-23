New Elkhorn project to mix live music, dining, swimming, apartment living

Bring your dancing shoes, swimsuit and appetite for food, fine wine and whisky — and plan to make an entire day out of a visit to a new commercial venture rising in the Elkhorn area.
That’s the approach developers are pushing at Barrel & Vine, the anchor retailer in a development project under construction and poised to open next year near 203rd and Pacific Streets.
For those who really like the vibe, 77 new residences dubbed The Dalmore apartments (a name inspired by a renowned Scotland distillery) also are part of the 4-acre project site that carries an estimated price tag of $18 million.
“It’s giving our customers multiple experiences,” said Omahan Aaron McKeever, who is developing the property with an investment group that includes business partner Jim Prchal.
The project joins a new and emerging development in a pocket near Elkhorn South High School and along the 204th Street corridor.
McKeever said the area was attractive because of its growth and because he saw a void for live music venues in western Omaha. He expects the place to also draw patrons from nearby communities such as Fremont, Ashland and Gretna.
Key to Barrel & Vine, he said, will be local talent and touring bands, including country western and rock acts, that will perform in a part of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot venue that can accommodate dining tables and a dance floor or standing room for 300.
A rooftop bar will hold about 120 people and feature disc jockeys on various days. A swimming pool will share the rooftop with the bar and be open to the general public, said McKeever, who sees the pool as a touch that makes the venue stand out.
The project did not come without challenges. Indeed, McKeever said, his team bought a nearby retail strip mall to help the deal come together.
An original landowner who didn’t want the view of a grocery store blocked had imposed a one-story height restriction, McKeever said. He said the development team gathered approvals from a dozen property owners to allow their project to rise above ground level, and ultimately bought one of the surrounding retail strips to gain control of that property.
“We bring live-in business,” he said. “They all win as much as we will.”
The project’s two four-story apartment structures will contain 77 residences and underground parking. Rents for one- to three-bedroom units range from $1,500 to $2,500. Most will have balconies or patios and be available in summer 2021.
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architects is the designer; KSI Construction is the builder.
A 3,700-square-foot retail space remains available for a business on the street level of the south building, which is at 1411 S. 203rd St.
Attached to the north building, 1303 S. 203rd St., Barrel & Vine is projected to open next May, and also is to offer an outdoor patio area with fire pits. The bar will feature dozens of high-end bourbons and Scotch selections and more than 100 wine choices — thus the name, Barrel & Vine.
On the menu are meals created by executive chefs Karl Marsh and Paul Militzer, who combine for 60 years of culinary experience. Food will include steaks, seafood, burgers, smoked dishes and desserts.
McKeever said that his focus is at 203rd and Pacific and that he no longer has a stake in previous ventures including the Eat Fit Go retail chain he co-founded before the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. He previously had car dealerships and an ownership interest in Pitch Pizzeria and Jam’s Bar and Grill.
He expects his latest venture to contribute to the “walkable” feel of the commercial neighborhood that also includes a sports bar, restaurants, coffee shop, grocery store and other retailers.
The new Love Church, roughly 50,000 square feet, is rising to the east of The Dalmore apartments. At a cost of more than $11 million, the nondenominational Christian church is projected to open in December.
McKeever said his team expects to hold outdoor events at times in the parking lot corridor between the north and south Dalmore buildings. Their overall aim, he said, is to create “that unique community gathering spot.”
“People’s expectations are very high today and I believe we are creating, on many levels, that elevated experience.”
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
