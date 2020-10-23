New facility to rise to help meet growing demand for trade workers

Apprentice programs at Omaha's Electrical Training Center are so full that classes spill over into a nearby union hall. Renewed interest and further anticipated demand for electrical trade workers have led to a $7 million expansion plan.
A ground-breaking was held Friday for a new 24,000-square-foot building that will link to the existing training center at 8960 L St. When done, the larger facility will grow to about 56,000 square feet.
"We're trying to be forward thinking, and be prepared to meet the demands of electrical technology and the industry," said Allan Hale, executive director of the state chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).
He said participation in local electrical apprenticeships has doubled in the past three years, driven by increased demand for electrical experts at the area's new data center and other construction sites.
Data centers typically require three times the number of electrical workers than general commercial construction jobs, Hale said. He said the Google facility wrapping up construction in Council Bluffs, for instance, at its peak called for about 1,000 electricians on site.
Hale's NECA group partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 22, to form the nonprofit Build Omaha, which operates the training center.
He said attendance currently is nearing 400 people in three- and five-year apprenticeship programs at the training center. Interest has grown as local demand for electrical labor has hit records the past three years, Hale said.
Trade representatives say more electricians have been retiring each year than are joining the field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, meanwhile, reports that employment of electricians is projected to grow about 8% nationally in the next decade, faster than the average for all other occupations.
"We're excited to be able to offer training for more high paying jobs to our community in this high demand field," said Hale. "We are proud of our apprentice program that equips people with skills, training and leadership they need to succeed."
The existing training center opened in 2003 and has had no major upgrades until now. Just more than 1,000 have graduated from the training center since it opened.
If all goes as planned, the new addition will be ready by next September, Hale said.
