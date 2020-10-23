New facility to rise to help meet growing demand for trade workers

He said attendance currently is nearing 400 people in three- and five-year apprenticeship programs at the training center. Interest has grown as local demand for electrical labor has hit records the past three years, Hale said.

Trade representatives say more electricians have been retiring each year than are joining the field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, meanwhile, reports that employment of electricians is projected to grow about 8% nationally in the next decade, faster than the average for all other occupations.

"We're excited to be able to offer training for more high paying jobs to our community in this high demand field," said Hale. "We are proud of our apprentice program that equips people with skills, training and leadership they need to succeed."

The existing training center opened in 2003 and has had no major upgrades until now. Just more than 1,000 have graduated from the training center since it opened.

If all goes as planned, the new addition will be ready by next September, Hale said.

Our best staff images of October 2020

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.