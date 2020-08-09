New home care company makes its home in Omaha

A new home care company has opened a headquarters in Omaha.

HomeCare Advocacy Network has its corporate office at 3610 N. 163rd Plaza. Co-founders Mark and Sierra Goetz said they feel a little like David, taking on two home care industry Goliaths already in Omaha.

"But we believe there's room for us, and this is where we want to be," said President Mark Goetz, a western Iowa native.

HCAN has seven full-time corporate employees and a local franchisee with additional workers. The Goetzes say they hope to generate 200 job opportunities in the next two years.

