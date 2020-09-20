New house permits soar in Omaha area, but commercial construction pipeline slows

Local real estate experts say the busier housing scene has much to do with the promise of continued low interest rates, which translates into more buying power for first-time and move-up buyers.

Some also point to COVID-19 for nudging folks into buying and designing their own homes, even as the global health crisis has had the opposite effect on many businesses that have avoided big spends during the pandemic.

”It’s times like this that houses are much more important to us,” said Shawn McGuire of Celebrity Homes, typically the most prolific homebuilder in the state. “Home is not only a place to live, more and more it’s where we work.”

McGuire said he’s seeing an intensified appetite for suburban living and attributes it in part to the coronavirus. He asks: Are buyers more comfortable in a condo with shared elevators and common areas or in their own house with a yard?

“It’s a big deal right now — security of not only your health, but your investment,” McGuire said.

A look at local planning board agendas provides insight into the growing demand for homebuilding.