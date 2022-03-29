 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New movie theater to open in former AMC location at Omaha's Oak View Mall

B&B Theatres, a movie theater chain, announced Tuesday that it will expand into Nebraska by opening a 24-screen theater in the former AMC Oakview Plaza 24 building.

The AMC theater, near 144th Street and West Center Road, closed in November 2020.

B&B Theatres said the new theater will have luxury electric recliners and laser projectors in every auditorium. The theater also will have a bar that will serve drinks and hot food.

B&B Theatres did not specify when the Omaha theater will open. The release said more details on a timeline will be “rolled out in the weeks to come.”

B&B Theatres, which has 54 locations across 14 states, has been privately owned and operated since 1924.

