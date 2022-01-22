New North Omaha houses will be first of dozens built by 75 North

The houses, designed by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, are meant to fit in with the historic neighborhood homes but not match them exactly. And they will each have their own variations in style and configuration, so they don’t look exactly alike and so they can fit the needs of homebuyers. For example, three of the Parker Street houses will have two stories, but one will be more of a bungalow style, with one story that meets Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, maybe to suit a retired person with a family.

“We don’t want you to drive down the street and be able to tell whether the home was built in 1889 or was it built in 2021,” said Kuhn, president of Blair Freeman. “Our hope is that these homes blend well into the existing fabric of what’s here.”

They want the houses and the revitalized neighborhood to be accessible to people who live in the area now.

“We don’t want to just throw construction up in a neighborhood,” Kuhn said. “We want it to be done with intentionality. ... The first goal is to make sure that the people that are in the community can stay in the community. Not to throw up, you know, $600,000 houses and make it so that in 10 to 15 years, the people that are there can’t afford to stay there.”