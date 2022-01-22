New North Omaha houses will be first of dozens built by 75 North

Four new houses will soon rise on vacant lots at 29th and Parker Streets, the first of dozens of single-family homes that 75 North Revitalization Corp. will build and sell in North Omaha over the next few years.
The new homes, financed in part by federal money through the City of Omaha, represent 75 North’s first foray into building houses. They will be an extension of the nonprofit redevelopment corporation’s recently constructed Highlander development of apartments, duplexes and town houses along North 30th Street.
The Highlander is already home to more than 400 people, as well as businesses, college satellite sites and community spaces. The nonprofit also recently broke ground on 108 more mixed-income apartments, plus commercial space, due for completion in spring 2023.
Blair Freeman LLC, the firm representing the owners, is seeking contractors to build the four houses along Parker Street this year. They will line the south side of Parker Street, across from existing homes that will adjoin the newest apartments. There are plans to erect nine more houses northeast of 29th and Parker within the next year or so. More will follow on 22 vacant lots a block farther north, near 29th and Blondo Streets. And 75 North’s plans call for about 15 more houses in the neighborhood after that.
“Over the next five years, 75 North will build probably 50 houses,” said President and CEO Cydney Franklin. “We’ll invest over $13 million just in homeownership opportunities for this community again, for folks that come from a diversity of economic backgrounds, which is really cool.”
The four Parker Street houses will be sold to people with low to moderate incomes, up to 80% of the local median income for the family size. For a family of four, the maximum income is currently $70,250 a year.
The city awarded $800,000 from its 2021 federal HOME program grant money to the Parker Street houses. That will help pay for construction and subsidize purchases through down payment assistance.
Blair Freeman, owned by Ashley Kuhn and Maranda Adams, is also renovating three older homes that 75 North owns near Howard Kennedy Elementary School. Supporting the school is part of the community-building effort of 75 North, whose major backers include Susie and Warren Buffett.
Much of this is not a new formula. Portions of it have been used by nonprofit developers, often working with the city, for years in North and South Omaha. Habitat for Humanity, Holy Name Housing Corp., the Omaha Economic Development Corp., New Community Development, Gesu Housing and others have built hundreds of houses in North and South Omaha over the past 30 years or so.
The 75 North effort is part of a current push to address the shortage of affordable housing across metropolitan Omaha as well as in North Omaha.
Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, whose District 2 includes North Omaha, said she appreciates 75 North’s move into building houses as an extension of the first three phases of Highlander. She said it will help the neighborhood by providing more affordable housing, as well as opportunities for contractors and ripple effects of more population and economic activity in North Omaha.
Among other developments planned or underway, Johnson noted Carmen Tapio’s plan to build a new headquarters for her company, North End Teleservices, along with housing and day care on the northeast corner of 24th and Lake Streets.
“We’re hopeful at this point that all of these different developments that are happening now, with all of them working together at the same time, that we will have an influx of affordable housing and businesses,” Johnson said.
The 75 North houses are meant to build on and complement the efforts of Habitat and other organizations — and to complement the new Highlander developments as well as the preexisting neighborhood.
“Everything that we build is to a market rate standard,” Franklin said. “So although some of the homes that we’ll sell will go to families that have lower incomes, they will still be market-rate homes. They’ll be incredibly beautiful.”
The houses, designed by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, are meant to fit in with the historic neighborhood homes but not match them exactly. And they will each have their own variations in style and configuration, so they don’t look exactly alike and so they can fit the needs of homebuyers. For example, three of the Parker Street houses will have two stories, but one will be more of a bungalow style, with one story that meets Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, maybe to suit a retired person with a family.
“We don’t want you to drive down the street and be able to tell whether the home was built in 1889 or was it built in 2021,” said Kuhn, president of Blair Freeman. “Our hope is that these homes blend well into the existing fabric of what’s here.”
They want the houses and the revitalized neighborhood to be accessible to people who live in the area now.
“We don’t want to just throw construction up in a neighborhood,” Kuhn said. “We want it to be done with intentionality. ... The first goal is to make sure that the people that are in the community can stay in the community. Not to throw up, you know, $600,000 houses and make it so that in 10 to 15 years, the people that are there can’t afford to stay there.”
Being involved with 75 North and Omaha 100 is especially meaningful to the principals of Blair Freeman, a 100% woman-owned, Black-owned firm that Kuhn and Adams founded and run.
“There’s really a big push for affordable housing, and just the opportunity for Blair Freeman to be a part of instilling hope, giving people opportunity to have that affordable housing, is huge,” said Adams, executive vice president of Blair Freeman.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH