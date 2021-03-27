New Peregrine Hotel opens to guests, a feathered friend and a new market

The Peregrine Hotel is set to open for business Tuesday in downtown Omaha. And its managers are preparing for a slice of business they hadn’t imagined when the nearly $15 million rehab project launched a few years back.

Among guests planning stays at the historic structure at 203 S. 18th St. are "pop-up wedding" and elopement parties. That market segment was not so prominent before COVID-19 started restricting bigger gatherings, said David Scott, director of marketing and sales.

On a day this July, for example, the Peregrine will host eight back-to-back small weddings coordinated by Tiny Luxe Weddings, a wedding planning company started recently by two Omahans.

“They're creating the magic,” Scott said of the Tiny Luxe entrepreneurs. “We’re just the host.”

He expects small wedding parties to continue to be a market force as many people have come to appreciate more intimate, less-fuss, destination-type settings.