New rental housing community called the Axis is under construction in Sarpy County

In full-swing construction mode is a sprawling Sarpy County rental community called the Axis. Nearly 60 of a planned 316 units have opened so far.

When done, the 15-acre campus at 96th Street and Lincoln Road will contain a section of townhouse-like residences with individual private entrances and garages; more traditional-style apartment buildings and an anchor 88-plex with a grand lobby and amenities including a fitness center, resort-like pool and fire pit area.

The amenities in the big structure are open to all residents of the community.

The Axis campus was so named for its location near several Sarpy attractions, said Jerry Slusky of Omaha’s SB Communities, which co-owns the property with Assurity Life Insurance of Lincoln.

All units feature atypically large windows. The first couple of buildings opened recently and were filled within weeks, Slusky said.

Rising on former Papillion-area farmland, the Axis is part of the larger Lincoln Way subdivision, a neighborhood of 122 single-family homes and apartments across a total of about 82 acres.

The apartment sizes vary from about 550 square feet to 1,200 square feet, with rents ranging from about $900 to $1,600.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.