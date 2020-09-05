New restaurant, beer garden and event space proposed for Blackstone district

A new restaurant, beer garden and event space — price tag about $4 million — would be added to the western edge of the Blackstone business district under a plan submitted to the City of Omaha.

Developer JAT Ventures LLC wants to build a 3,500-square-foot restaurant with 4,000 square feet of outdoor space, and an adjoining structure containing 3,000 square feet of event space.

The event space is to be called the Holm and used primarily for overflow seating and catered events, including weddings.

The plan says there would be shared parking arrangements within the Blackstone district.

JAT investors told city planners that they see a fit for an open-air, beer-garden type venue in the growing commercial district, and anticipate completion of the project in the summer of 2021. They anticipate the new businesses employing more than 20 full-time and part-time workers.

The City Planning Board last week recommended approval of tax increment financing of $678,835. The plan has yet to go to the City Council.

The project would be built on three lots at 3922-26 Harney St. A vacant single-family house and a detached garage would be cleared. The third parcel is a vacant lot.

City of Omaha planners said the project would redevelop an underused site that contains a property with code violations, and said it would add economic activity. They anticipate challenges with land preparation, given a steep grade change on the property.