New stores added to Omaha retail lineup
Omaha has added retail outlets to its mix. Among them:

» Raygun has officially opened its Old Market store at 1108 Jackson St. The Aug. 27 opening came after months of delays related to construction, planning, the pandemic. 

A letter to fans said: "Still, the building is beautiful, the product is awesome, the city is great, the neighborhood is perfect. We've wanted to get into Omaha for the last 10-ish years, so what was a few more months?"

Within the space also is the new Vinyl Cup Records store.

» eCreamery Ice Cream & Gelato opened a second location in the Miracle Hills area at 763 N. 114th St.

The site has been the home of its partner, Carson's Cookie Fix since 2016. The renovated site now will be a full-service ice cream and cookie parlor. A grand opening was celebrated last weekend.

» Clean Juice, an organic juice bar, opened at 1308 Jackson St. next to Hiro 88 in the Old Market.

Owners Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter opened their first franchised store in Lincoln and added the Omaha store last month. They source USDA-certified organic ingredients for cold-pressed juices, smoothies, greenoa bowls, wraps and other offerings.

