New venture capital fund offers focus on women and minorities

A new venture capital fund is aiming to help Nebraska grow a new generation of startup businesses, with a particular focus on new businesses founded by women and people of color.

The $10 million Proven Ventures Fund offered by Omaha’s Burlington Capital will seek to match investors with promising entrepreneurs identified by the fund.

Officials say the fund could contribute to the region’s economic future, as studies show new startups contribute significantly to job growth. The availability of capital to get off the ground is critical to the success of startups.

“We want to create Nebraska's innovation economy,” said Nathan Preheim, a general partner in the new fund. “If Proven Ventures does its job, we will create dozens of companies employing hundreds of people.”

The fund’s founders said they wanted to give special attention to women and people of color because of unmet needs. But it’s also hoped that focus will aid in the return for investors. A 2015 study found that ethnically and gender-diverse companies tend to outperform non-diverse ones.