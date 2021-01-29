New venture capital fund offers focus on women and minorities

A new venture capital fund is aiming to help Nebraska grow a new generation of startup businesses, with a particular focus on new businesses founded by women and people of color.
The $10 million Proven Ventures Fund offered by Omaha’s Burlington Capital will seek to match investors with promising entrepreneurs identified by the fund.
Officials say the fund could contribute to the region’s economic future, as studies show new startups contribute significantly to job growth. The availability of capital to get off the ground is critical to the success of startups.
“We want to create Nebraska's innovation economy,” said Nathan Preheim, a general partner in the new fund. “If Proven Ventures does its job, we will create dozens of companies employing hundreds of people.”
The fund’s founders said they wanted to give special attention to women and people of color because of unmet needs. But it’s also hoped that focus will aid in the return for investors. A 2015 study found that ethnically and gender-diverse companies tend to outperform non-diverse ones.
“As a financing tool, there are few venture dollars going to women and people of color,” said Erica Wassinger, one of three women who are among the fund’s top five general partners. “As a fund, we want to make sure we help these entrepreneurs build great businesses.”
The Proven Ventures fund has already closed on its first investment, a new Nebraska technology startup.
Burlington Capital, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1984 by Omahan Mike Yanney, has a long history investing in regional businesses to help them grow. But the Proven Ventures fund is the firm’s first venture capital fund.
Burlington Capital CEO Lisa Roskens said Proven Ventures' vision of a fund focusing on minorities fit with her companies' values.
"It's a great sweet spot to be helping develop," she said.
Another unique focus of the new fund will be working closely with the leadership of the companies it invests in to increase sales, revenue, and profitability. Assistance provided could include marketing strategy, messaging, identifying new leads or making outbound sales calls.
“Our partners don’t want to just sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Here are some bucks,’ ” Preheim said. “We will get behind them in every way.”
It’s hoped such assistance can get the firms off on more solid footing, accelerate the return for investors and make for more predictable returns — something not always found in boom-and-bust venture investing.
“There’s an abundance of great companies and investors here,” Wassinger said. “Bringing them around one round table is our goal.”
