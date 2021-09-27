Nobbies Parties will close at end of November

Nobbies Parties owners Gordon and Joy Watanabe announced Monday that they will retire and the store will close at the end of November.

The Watanabes, who have owned the party store since opening it in 1988, said on social media that they will celebrate by holding a retirement sale starting 11 a.m. Thursday at the store's sole location near 120th Street and West Center Road. The store will be closed until then.

Once the sale begins, Nobbies will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The Watanabes did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Watanabes originally opened Nobbies at 730 N. 120th St. In 1993, it moved to its current location.

The store previously had locations in Bellevue and the Des Moines suburb of Clive. The Bellevue store closed earlier this year, while the Clive store closed in 2019.

Although the Watanabes opened Nobbies in 1988, Gordon Watanabe can trace his retail roots to his parents, Harry and Fern Watanabe. Gordon, along with his two siblings, helped his parents operate Oriental Trading Co., The World-Herald previously reported.