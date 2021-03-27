North and South Omaha ahead of the pack in home appreciation gains

While Omaha area home values rose overall during the COVID-19 crisis, certain neighborhoods saw their houses appreciate better than most.

According to an analysis by the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the greatest gains were felt in inner city areas of North Omaha and South Omaha.

Steven Shultz, author of the study by UNO’s Real Estate Research Center, looked at roughly 180,000 sales of existing houses from 2000 through 2020 priced between $20,000 and $600,000 in Douglas, Sarpy and parts of Washington Counties (excluding newly constructed dwellings).

During those two decades, he said, existing home prices appreciated locally by nearly 60%, an average of about 3% per year. Since the low point of the 2007-2011 housing market crash, prices rebounded by 51%.

In the one-year period from 2019 through 2020, the UNO study showed appreciation (using a mass appraisal method) increasing about 11% for the Omaha metro as a whole. At the same time, the study said, appreciation in North Omaha leaped about 19% and in South Omaha climbed about 12%.