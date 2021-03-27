 Skip to main content
North and South Omaha ahead of the pack in home appreciation gains
While Omaha area home values rose overall during the COVID-19 crisis, certain neighborhoods saw their houses appreciate better than most.

According to an analysis by the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the greatest gains were felt in inner city areas of North Omaha and South Omaha.

Steven Shultz, author of the study by UNO’s Real Estate Research Center, looked at roughly 180,000 sales of existing houses from 2000 through 2020 priced between $20,000 and $600,000 in Douglas, Sarpy and parts of Washington Counties (excluding newly constructed dwellings).

During those two decades, he said, existing home prices appreciated locally by nearly 60%, an average of about 3% per year. Since the low point of the 2007-2011 housing market crash, prices rebounded by 51%.

In the one-year period from 2019 through 2020, the UNO study showed appreciation (using a mass appraisal method) increasing about 11% for the Omaha metro as a whole. At the same time, the study said, appreciation in North Omaha leaped about 19% and in South Omaha climbed about 12%.

Among reasons for the greater appreciation gains in North and South Omaha, Shultz said, is the growing demand for lower cost homes that are more plentiful in inner city areas. Those areas were slower to recover from the initial housing market recovery that began in 2012.

Shultz said North and South Omaha are seeing lots of investors paying cash for homes. He said on average, 14% of all Omaha home sales were cash only in 2020, compared to 39% in North Omaha and 24% in South Omaha.

(North Omaha was identified as zip codes of 68110, 68111, 68131. South Omaha encompassed 68105, 68107 and 68108.)

Meanwhile, Shultz's analysis shows that during the pandemic, home appreciation in the suburbs of Douglas County rose about 9%; in central Omaha, about 4%; in Bellevue, about 9%.

Going forward, if the COVID crisis lessens, Shultz believes more for-sale houses will come into the current inventory-starved local market and gradually return price appreciation to its long-term historical average of around 3% per year.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

