'Offices at Turner Park' to replace Cantina Laredo and a few key retail bays

Interest in the vacant Cantina Laredo restaurant space has shifted more to office use, so Omahans are about to see a big change at the Midtown Crossing campus.
"The Offices at Turner Park" project is coming to the ground level of the 120 S. 31st Ave. building.
That means about 20,000 square feet of Class A office space soon will be occupying an area that for a decade had been filled largely by Cantina Laredo, one of Midtown Crossing's original retailers. It closed early in the pandemic, in March.
Also and currently in that future office space (to be divided into suites) are Ray's Original Buffalo Wings and Proof whiskey and craft cocktail bar. Both are expected to move to a different building at Midtown Crossing.
Leasing agent Connor Lund of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. said no office users have been secured yet for the Offices at Turner Park, but, he said, talks are underway.
The office area is to include a reception area, kitchen and a private patio overlooking Turner Park. Lund anticipates businesses to begin moving in as early as next summer.
Midtown Crossing's Molly Skold said demand for the Cantina space had come most recently from office users, so management decided to shift the use. She said the future tenants won't be the first office tenants at Midtown Crossing, and noted there is at least one law firm at the mixed-use campus that a decade ago opened largely as a retail and residential hub surrounding Turner Park.
She said retailers remain interested in Midtown Crossing, despite recent closings, and that interest from restaurants and shops has gravitated more toward Farnam Street on the campus' south side.
Skold said a handful of new retailers are set to open along that corridor in the next few months, including a new Latino restaurant called Pa Más.
Midtown Crossing also had a recent uptick in condo sales, she said, with three (unused) top-floor penthouses and one two-bedroom condo selling in one weekend this month. That brings condo occupancy to 88%, Skold said.
