'Offices at Turner Park' to replace Cantina Laredo and a few key retail bays

Interest in the vacant Cantina Laredo restaurant space has shifted more to office use, so Omahans are about to see a big change at the Midtown Crossing campus.

"The Offices at Turner Park" project is coming to the ground level of the 120 S. 31st Ave. building.

That means about 20,000 square feet of Class A office space soon will be occupying an area that for a decade had been filled largely by Cantina Laredo, one of Midtown Crossing's original retailers. It closed early in the pandemic, in March.

Also and currently in that future office space (to be divided into suites) are Ray's Original Buffalo Wings and Proof whiskey and craft cocktail bar. Both are expected to move to a different building at Midtown Crossing.

Leasing agent Connor Lund of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. said no office users have been secured yet for the Offices at Turner Park, but, he said, talks are underway.