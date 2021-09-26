O'Keefe Elevator building in downtown Omaha rises to another occasion: condos and retail

A 100-year-old downtown Omaha building that for decades was the corporate headquarters of O'Keefe Elevator is poised for conversion into high-end condos and retail space.

At almost 80,000 square feet, the future O'Keefe Lofts structure at 1402 Jones St. will include 14 homes, 40 or so underground parking spots and a rooftop terrace and clubhouse.

The project cost is almost $12 million, which includes purchase price and renovation expenses. City officials have approved a request for $1.7 million in public tax-increment financing.

Connor Lund, leader of the development team, said the time was ripe for new downtown condo projects, adding that condo sales were extraordinary last year in the Midtown Crossing development.

Last week in the downtown 68102 ZIP code, only about 10 condos between $100,000 and $700,000 were up for sale, said Tasha Moss, an agent of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate who has worked in that market for many years.

At the O'Keefe Lofts site, condo shells will average 2,100 square feet and sell for about $520,000 each, Lund said. Buyers would build out and customize their own space, he said. He expects the value of a finished condo to be between $800,000 and $1 million.