Old hotels give life to new projects

Two west Omaha hotels are poised to be transformed into different uses — apartments in one case and, in the other, an assisted living facility.

Such conversions of aging hotels are happening more often in the metro area. A Papillion motel, for example, is headed for new life as affordable apartments after approval by that suburban community's planning officials.

Here are the latest proposals:

Vivo Investments LLC, according to city planning documents, plans to turn a two-story hotel at 11515 Miracle Hills Drive into 136 efficiency apartments.

The group is asking the city for permission to allow apartment living in the area. The Omaha planning staff has given its green light, provided that certain conditions are met. Among those, nine trees must be planted in the new and existing landscape areas around the parking lot.

At the other site, 655 N. 108th Ave., a different group seeks a rezoning change to allow for the redevelopment of a vacant hotel into an assisted living facility.

PHMI Group wants to convert the former full-service, 221-room hotel. The hotel site spans nearly 6 acres, with parking. It has two access points.