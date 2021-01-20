Old Millard Roadhouse falls to make room for medical clinic

Andersen's electrical contractors business is located nearby. He said he is fine with the change of scenery, even though he earlier had hoped to see a new restaurant flourish at the spot he ate chicken dinners with his parents, and, later, with his own kids.

“It was like walking into old Millard,” Andersen said. “Everybody you saw you knew. I’m sorry to see it go.”

Rick Russell, who sold Lanoha the lumber property that had been in his family for decades, also grew up in Millard and recalled lunches at the restaurant he said was known locally for comfort food like fried chicken and gizzards.

“It was a congregating place,” he said. “A community resource.”

Nebraska Medicine saw the site as a fit for its plan to provide care in convenient locations. The clinic will provide a team-based approach of primary care doctors, social workers, nurses, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists and nutritionists, said Andrew Vasey, physician leader for the Primary Care Clinical Program.

Tom Macy, vice president of operations at Nebraska Medicine, said his team is eager to play a role in redevelopment of old Millard.