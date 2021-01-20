 Skip to main content
Old Millard Roadhouse falls to make room for medical clinic
Old Millard Roadhouse falls to make room for medical clinic

1995 Millard Days parade

The Stockade restaurant and bar, a predecessor to the Millard Roadhouse, can be seen during this 1995 Millard Days parade.

 ERIC FRANCIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Many remember the old downtown Millard bar and grill for the fried chicken, gizzards, liver and onion rings served over the generations.

Those who grew up in the area view the property as a familiar community base, a place where they'd grab a malt after a school basketball game, where they'd recognize most everyone.

This week the staple that most recently operated as Millard Roadhouse — but that dates back reportedly to 1912 as Marode’s, McGoogan’s, Schmidt’s and the Stockade — started to fall.

In its place at 13325 Millard Ave. will rise a Nebraska Medicine clinic, bringing more modern development and change to the heart of old downtown Millard in southwest Omaha.

The structure will be adjacent to the recently transformed tract called the Lumberyard District, a six-block area that for more than a century served as a lumber and building supply yard before the last owner relocated and vacated the land.

Leo A Daly NE MED Clinic Render

A Nebraska Medicine clinic will soon rise at the former Millard Roadhouse location at 13325 Millard Ave.

Nebraska Medicine counts the future primary care clinic as its sixth to open anew in the Omaha metro area in the last four years. Plans outlining a 13,253-square-foot structure were approved by the City of Omaha last year. Completion of the clinic is projected this fall. 

Though sorry to see the storied walls tumble, longtime area resident and businessman Steve Andersen said he’s pleased to know the site that’s been shuttered for two years will come alive again.

“It’s better than an empty building sitting there,” said Andersen. “And it’s a lot better than another used car lot.

The book "Millard Times Remembered" dates the structure to 1912. It has changed hands and has been renovated and added to over the years. Despite its nostalgic past on a main drag of a town annexed 50 years ago into Omaha, the property carried no historical landmark designation that might help protect it from demolition.

The last owners cleared out in early 2019 after a Facebook message to fans announced they were ending a 22-year run. J.P. Raynor of Omaha’s Investors Realty, who helped broker the property, said there was “zero demand” from other restaurateurs to return the “dilapidated” property into a community diner. 

That hasn't stopped a flurry of comments on social media lamenting the demise of an old friend. Some wondered why the property hadn't earlier been designated a historical site. Others reminisced about the food and friendships.

County records show that a developer for Nebraska Medicine bought the property last year for $829,000. When asked about the project, Nebraska Medicine said in a press release that it had explored renovation, but investment required to refurbish as a health care facility “far outweighed” the cost of building a new clinic.

Developer Jason Lanoha, who led redevelopment of the Lumberyard District, said his company previously considered buying the Roadhouse and building a new office structure on the land to lease out, but that notion fizzled. He said he welcomes the medical clinic as a neighbor to the Lumberyard campus of commercial buildings and apartments he said were more than 95% full.

“New investment there is wonderful, it keeps the ball rolling,” said Lanoha, who hoped the district would spark more redevelopment around it.

Andersen's electrical contractors business is located nearby. He said he is fine with the change of scenery, even though he earlier had hoped to see a new restaurant flourish at the spot he ate chicken dinners with his parents, and, later, with his own kids. 

“It was like walking into old Millard,” Andersen said. “Everybody you saw you knew. I’m sorry to see it go.”

Rick Russell, who sold Lanoha the lumber property that had been in his family for decades, also grew up in Millard and recalled lunches at the restaurant he said was known locally for comfort food like fried chicken and gizzards.

“It was a congregating place,” he said. “A community resource.”

20190125_liv_diningnews_roadhous

A catered buffet spread from Millard Roadhouse, which announced it is closing.

Nebraska Medicine saw the site as a fit for its plan to provide care in convenient locations. The clinic will provide a team-based approach of primary care doctors, social workers, nurses, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists and nutritionists, said Andrew Vasey, physician leader for the Primary Care Clinical Program. 

Tom Macy, vice president of operations at Nebraska Medicine, said his team is eager to play a role in redevelopment of old Millard.

“The health center will be an excellent complement to other recent residential construction in this area, which continues to experience a rebirth.”

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

