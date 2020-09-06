Old Toys R Us building resurrects as Wine, Beer and Spirits store

When Beau Starkel and partners bought the old Toys R Us building near the Oak View Mall last November, no one could have foreseen a global health crisis that would wreak havoc on the retail market.

But his Omaha team pushed forward in the pandemic, transforming the old toy store into a 30,000-square-foot wonderland for grown-ups.

They bill their Wine, Beer and Spirits operation that opened in late April as the largest liquor store in the state. Project cost: about $3 million, said Starkel.

And as it turns out, he said, the store has performed well in spite of COVID-19 — as many people are staying at home more and concocting their own cocktails.

“It’s the best business you can open during a pandemic,” Starkel said.

The store’s offerings are wide-ranging: a $329 Herradura tequila to a $1.49 Brau Brothers lager. High-end bourbons, buckets of Fireball shooters, organic vodka, non-alcoholic drinks, gluten-free beer, canned Moscow Mules, low-carb seltzers, jugs of jello shots, locally made popcorn, knick-knacks.

“I’ve got a $2,000 bottle of wine in the safe,” said general manager Jake Heiliger.

He said more than 6,000 kinds of products at one time or another have been featured on socially distanced shelves and pallets inside 3435 Oak View Dr.

Buying in bulk allows discount pricing, said Starkel.

He and some of the partners also have ownership interest in Thunderhead Brewing Taprooms in west Omaha and the Old Market.

At their new venture, Heiliger said, the group sought to offer an “experience.” Greeting customers near the entrance is a 40-foot walnut counter bar, where one can simply quench a thirst or try out a high-priced spirit before committing to the whole container.