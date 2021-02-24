Omaha-based Buildertrend acquires CoConstruct; creates leader in construction management software

Buildertrend, an Omaha-based provider of cloud-based construction management software for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, announced Wednesday the acquisition of CoConstruct, a complimentary provider of construction project management software for the residential construction industry.
CoConstruct was founded in 2004 in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a mission to bring residential construction project management into the 21st century. The company has been recognized as Constructech’s No. 1 software platform for construction collaboration for more than 10 years in a row.
The transaction makes Buildertrend the largest construction management software dedicated to empowering independent and custom homebuilders, contractors and remodelers with the tools to better coordinate projects, control finances and communicate with clients and crews, according to a release.
Buildertrend co-founder and co-CEO Dan Houghton will lead the combined company, and CoConstruct founder Donny Wyatt will serve as an advisor to lead integration efforts. The combined business served 23,000 clients, more than 1.1 million users and facilitated more than $200 billion in annual residential construction project value in 2020.
“Our industry is one of the fastest growing in the U.S., yet it lags in digital innovation and relies on antiquated project management systems to overcome a complex value chain and fragmented contractor ecosystem,” Houghton said. “This acquisition, together with continued support from our best-in-class set of enterprise software investors, positions Buildertrend to significantly expand our market share and continue delivering innovative, value-added solutions that improve client success and efficiency.”
Said Wyatt: “It’s rare to see two market-leading providers share a full-breadth of complimentary operations and product capabilities, but each with their own unique ways of addressing customer challenges. We’re thrilled to bring together our complimentary approaches and build an even stronger platform with the combined teams’ scale and shared culture of innovation."
Funding for the acquisition was provided by a growth investment in Buildertrend by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and HGGC. Existing CoConstruct investor Serent Capital is reinvesting in the combined company, according to a release.