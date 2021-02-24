Omaha-based Buildertrend acquires CoConstruct; creates leader in construction management software

Buildertrend, an Omaha-based provider of cloud-based construction management software for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, announced Wednesday the acquisition of CoConstruct, a complimentary provider of construction project management software for the residential construction industry.

CoConstruct was founded in 2004 in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a mission to bring residential construction project management into the 21st century. The company has been recognized as Constructech’s No. 1 software platform for construction collaboration for more than 10 years in a row.

The transaction makes Buildertrend the largest construction management software dedicated to empowering independent and custom homebuilders, contractors and remodelers with the tools to better coordinate projects, control finances and communicate with clients and crews, according to a release.

Buildertrend co-founder and co-CEO Dan Houghton will lead the combined company, and CoConstruct founder Donny Wyatt will serve as an advisor to lead integration efforts. The combined business served 23,000 clients, more than 1.1 million users and facilitated more than $200 billion in annual residential construction project value in 2020.