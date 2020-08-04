Omaha-based Green Plains records $8.2 million loss for 2nd quarter

Omaha-based Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $418 million in the period.

Green Plains shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), a subsidiary of Green Plains, on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

Green Plains Partners shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year.

Automated Insights