Omaha-based Jet Linx breaks ground on new hangar, terminal at Eppley Airfield

Jet Linx, which operates the third-largest fleet of business jets in the country, broke ground Tuesday on a new hangar and private terminal at Eppley Airfield.
The hangar and terminal will stand just west of the existing Jet Linx facility on Amelia Earhart Drive. It's slated to open in June 2022.
"Through a lot of hard work and effort by our team, the loyalty of our clients and our leadership, we're now standing here today with 20 locations nationwide," said Jamie Walker, president and CEO of Jet Linx. "This is the next chapter for the growth of Jet Linx."
The new facility will feature a 60,000-square-foot hangar. In addition, a 10,000-square-foot terminal will include seating areas, a private meeting room, an executive lounge, and a fully stocked kitchenette and bar.
Officials declined to disclose the cost of the project.
Jet Linx was founded in Omaha in 1999. The private jet company — which offers aircraft management, joint ownership and membership services — has 20 locations nationwide.
The company has 112 aircraft in its fleet, with more than 500 employees and more than 2,500 members across the country.
Jet Linx's growth is a great achievement, especially for a locally owned business, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told guests at the groundbreaking ceremony. Each such ceremony puts the city one step closer to promoting job growth and economic development, Stothert said.
"Thank you to Jet Linx for your commitment to Omaha, your focus on customer service and your investment in the future," Stothert said. "When your businesses grow and succeed, the city grows and succeeds."
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer