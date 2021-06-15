Omaha-based Jet Linx breaks ground on new hangar, terminal at Eppley Airfield

Jet Linx, which operates the third-largest fleet of business jets in the country, broke ground Tuesday on a new hangar and private terminal at Eppley Airfield.

The hangar and terminal will stand just west of the existing Jet Linx facility on Amelia Earhart Drive. It's slated to open in June 2022.

"Through a lot of hard work and effort by our team, the loyalty of our clients and our leadership, we're now standing here today with 20 locations nationwide," said Jamie Walker, president and CEO of Jet Linx. "This is the next chapter for the growth of Jet Linx."

The new facility will feature a 60,000-square-foot hangar. In addition, a 10,000-square-foot terminal will include seating areas, a private meeting room, an executive lounge, and a fully stocked kitchenette and bar.

Officials declined to disclose the cost of the project.