Omaha-based pet transportation service growing by leaps and bounds

“The Startup Collaborative was really important to us,” Sampson said. “We learned there really isn’t anyone else around providing this service and that our plan was viable.”

Some drivers with ride-sharing services will transport pets, but the pet’s owner must be with the animal as it is being transported.

Leash customer Emily Fraser said the company’s service fits her busy lifestyle as a member of a military family new to Omaha. She has booked 21 trips with Leash after hearing about it from a dog day care provider.

“Our silver Lab, Echo, loved it from the beginning,” Fraser said. “We have continued to use Leash and it has saved us tremendously on times we couldn’t pick our dog up from day care because we were working.”

Leash Pet Transportation now has eight drivers, all who have experience working with pets. Some are retired pet sitters and some currently work as veterinarian assistants, Sampson said.

“At first, (drivers) go on a ride with me to work through the whole process, like how to greet the animals and how to load them into the vehicle,” Sampson said. “The dogs are tethered to a seat belt in the back seat and the cats are in carriers.”