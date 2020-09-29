Omaha-based Travel and Transport sells for $200 million

At some point, Omahans will see a change in the Travel and Transport sign that since the 1990s has been atop the 15-story 72nd Street and Mercy Road tower.

As business rebounds, O’Malley said, the team hopes to bring back as many employees as possible. Prior to the pandemic, T&T’s 1,800-employee workforce in eight countries included about 400 in Nebraska. About 250 were based at the 72nd Street office building.

O’Malley said the vision is to grow the CTM technology presence in Omaha. CTM also has a tech hub in Los Angeles. Its Denver office will be combined with T&T’s Denver office, he said.

Integration is underway and is to happen quickly during the current travel downturn.

CTM founder and managing director Jamie Pherous said he was excited to bring on a company with an “incredible reputation and a long history of success within the global travel industry.”

O’Malley said a “silver lining” is that the combined company is positioned to emerge from the pandemic prepared for rapid growth. He said he is impressed with CTM’s technology, particularly its Lightning online booking tool, and CTM’s strength in the Asia Pacific region.