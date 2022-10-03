 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha-based Werner Enterprises acquires Baylor Trucking

Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Baylor Trucking.

With the acquisition, Werner, which is based in Omaha, will add Baylor’s 234 drivers, 200 trucks and 980 trailers to its company.

Werner’s acquisition of Baylor, which was founded in 1946 and is based in Milan, Indiana, will expand the transportation and logistics company’s footprint in the east-central and south-central U.S.

Werner’s fleet size will increase by 2.4%, the company said in a press release. A Werner spokesman said the company has more than 10,000 drivers.

The spokesman declined to disclose the price of the acquisition, although he described it as a small acquisition.

Werner said Baylor will operate as a stand-alone business unit and retain the Baylor brand. Baylor’s existing leadership, drivers and non-driver workers will remain in place.

