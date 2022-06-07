Omaha Chamber names 5 to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

The newest crop of inductees into the Greater Omaha Chamber's Business Hall of Fame includes leaders in food service, construction and real estate development and contact center operations.

The honorees are Don Eckles and Linda Eckles, co-founders of Scooter's Coffee and Harvest Roasting; Carmen Tapio, chief executive officer at North End Teleservices; John F. Lund, chairman of Lund Company; and Jay Noddle, president and CEO of Noddle Companies.

Inductees were selected from nominations submitted from community members and business leaders. They're recognized for the vision, work ethic and dedication that impacts the Omaha area.

An induction ceremony is slated for Aug. 17 at the Holland Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $250 per person. Reservations must be made by Aug. 10.

