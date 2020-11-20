Omaha Chamber taps Gallup executive for economic development post

The Greater Omaha Chamber has named longtime Gallup executive W. Todd Johnson as its next senior vice president charged with economic development.
His appointment comes more than a year after the abrupt and officially unexplained departure of predecessor Dee Baird, who had served in the position 16 months.
Johnson, with Gallup for 25 years, most recently served as the company's global channel leader of entrepreneurship and job creation. He said in a press release that he has lived and traveled the world, and those experiences grew his love for Omaha.
“There has never been a better time to focus on rebuilding and restarting," Johnson said. "Working to enhance and advance Greater Omaha is exciting; and, I’m looking forward to expending my energy toward the growth and prosperity of this very special place.”
Starting in January, Johnson will join David Brown, president and chief executive of the chamber, in leading the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership, a seven-county, two-state collaborative that the chamber says accounts for more than 44% of Nebraska’s population and more than 60% of the state’s GDP.
“Todd brings a wealth of global experience to our region, along with unparalleled initiative to connect our community’s stakeholders on critical issues," said Brown. "He’s a consummate collaborator and a cogent thought leader. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”
Brown said the region’s “critical issues” to address are job creation, supporting entrepreneurship, boosting startups, recruitment and expansion of business and attracting a diverse talent pool.
Johnson, a graduate of Omaha Creighton Prep, received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in New York and his master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He serves on a number of nonprofit and community development boards. He and his wife, Mary, have three sons.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
