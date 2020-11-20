Omaha Chamber taps Gallup executive for economic development post

The Greater Omaha Chamber has named longtime Gallup executive W. Todd Johnson as its next senior vice president charged with economic development.

His appointment comes more than a year after the abrupt and officially unexplained departure of predecessor Dee Baird, who had served in the position 16 months.

Johnson, with Gallup for 25 years, most recently served as the company's global channel leader of entrepreneurship and job creation. He said in a press release that he has lived and traveled the world, and those experiences grew his love for Omaha.

“There has never been a better time to focus on rebuilding and restarting," Johnson said. "Working to enhance and advance Greater Omaha is exciting; and, I’m looking forward to expending my energy toward the growth and prosperity of this very special place.”