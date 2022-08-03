Omaha commercial real estate summit to address changing industry

The commercial real estate world is changing by the day with rising interest rates, supply chain delays and re-envisioning the modern office space.

Professionals in the industry will gather for the annual Commercial Real Estate Summit on Aug. 26 to talk about the evolving business.

The all-day event, in its 33rd year, is expected to draw about 1,000 attendees to the CHI Health Center. Organizers have seen an uptick in interest for the event.

"Since the Great Recession, we've had nothing but upbeat years in commercial real estate," said event founder Jerry Slusky said. "But with these headwinds, I think it's the most important summit we've had in 10 years."

This year's workshop topics include: the changing economy; adapting to a hybrid workspace; the impact of rising interest rates; the changing world of retail; and navigating labor shortages and supply chain delays.

"It's 50% education, 50% networking," Slusky said.

A handful of awards will be given out during the event, including Deal of the Year and Development of the Year.

Omaha's Deal of the Year is the Blackstone Plaza. For Lincoln, the award will go to Bryan Health for Cancer Center Partners.

Development of the Year will go to The Farnam Hotel in Omaha and Lied Place in Lincoln.

In addition, four people will be recognized for their impact on the local commercial real estate scene: Brenda Dooley, vice president of facilities at First National Bank of Omaha; Curt Hofer, owner and president of Curt Hofer & Associates; Kevin Rhodes, president of Greenleaf Properties; and Mark Westergard, civil engineering and project manager with E & A Consulting Group.

Tickets for the summit are still available. To register or for more information, visit attendcresummit.com.