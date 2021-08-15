Omaha commercial real estate summit will feature seemingly unlikely speaker

At first blush, one might find it to be an odd fit.
An expert on "working from home" is a featured speaker at an event that draws hundreds of real estate professionals who make a living by matching office space with employers.
Jerry Slusky, founder of Omaha's CRE Summit, said the pandemic has thrown most everything into uncharted territory. He said Friday's 32nd annual event aims to confront and discuss related complications.
Author Karen Mangia said her underlying message is deeper than a physical work site — it's about tapping into one's creativity to come out ahead.
"It's time to accept, adapt and accelerate," she said. "We can't use yesterday's formula for success to create tomorrow's results."
The overall conference theme is similar: Rewriting the Playbook, Moving Forward From Here. Slusky, an attorney specializing in commercial real estate, said industry leaders who organized the all-day summit at the CHI Health Center agree that COVID-19 has affected their business like none other today.
Among workshop topics: pandemic-driven office design trends; rising construction costs; challenges of developing affordable housing; driverless semis; how institutional racism shaped the North Omaha we see today.
Mangia said one of her books, "Working from Home: Making the New Normal Work for You," has seen increased attention as the pandemic pushed many to ditch, at least temporarily, traditional office environments.
But as vice president of customer and market insights at Salesforce, she also helps clients discover new ways of creating success and growth.
Among those she consults with are startups capitalizing now on finding different uses for office and hotel space during down times — for instance, repurposing them for conferences, events or shared workspace.
Mangia said today's climate reminds her of the "you can't go home again" message made popular by the Thomas Wolfe novel. She said key to turning a new constraint into opportunity is listening and "stepping into the moment," as opposed to resisting.
Also during Friday's event, four men will be recognized for their impact on the local landscape:
- Robert Hancock of Robert Hancock Co., which owns and manages 1,600 apartments and played a major role in Aksarben Village.
- Robert Huck of Croker Huck Law, who helped create many local sanitary and improvement districts (SIDs) and worked with many local governments.
- Thomas Huston of Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, known for expertise in community development, financing and work with local governments.
- Michael Yanney, founder of Burlington Capital, whose portfolio has included 68,000 units in 40 states. Yanney also co-chaired the group that drove development of downtown's Central Park Mall.
