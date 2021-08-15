Omaha commercial real estate summit will feature seemingly unlikely speaker

Mangia said one of her books, "Working from Home: Making the New Normal Work for You," has seen increased attention as the pandemic pushed many to ditch, at least temporarily, traditional office environments.

But as vice president of customer and market insights at Salesforce, she also helps clients discover new ways of creating success and growth.

Among those she consults with are startups capitalizing now on finding different uses for office and hotel space during down times — for instance, repurposing them for conferences, events or shared workspace.

Mangia said today's climate reminds her of the "you can't go home again" message made popular by the Thomas Wolfe novel. She said key to turning a new constraint into opportunity is listening and "stepping into the moment," as opposed to resisting.

