Omaha company finds opportunity and controversy in COVID testing

Early on, Douglas County Health Department officials raised concerns about the timeliness of reports that GS Labs, then known as 88 Med, submitted to the state. Those were resolved, and the company was returned to the county’s online list of available testing sites, said the Health Department’s Tim Kelso.

But he said that a couple of weeks ago, the company was removed from the website again until county officials can clear up questions about test fees for uninsured people.

He said concerns surfaced after a person who didn’t have insurance went to an Omaha GS Labs site and was quoted a price for a COVID-19 test. Kelso said that there are federal programs that labs can tap into for reimbursement of COVID testing and that the county’s goal is to eliminate any barrier to testing.

“We recognize the fact that they’re a business, and as a business, their goal is to make money,” he said. But “from a public health perspective,” he said, paying out of pocket could impede a person from getting tested.

Erickson said GS Labs in certain cases offers a 70% “hardship discount” on the advertised price. It is reviewing the legal nuances of participating in programs suggested by the county.