Omaha company finds opportunity and controversy in COVID testing

Omaha-based City+Ventures was just getting a new medical spa business off the ground last year when a pandemic-related demand — and opportunity — stole the team’s attention.
Co-founder Chris Erickson said he and fellow workers needed a COVID-19 test at the time but couldn’t find any place that didn’t take days to get results.
A lightbulb went on: They stored away the west Omaha medical spa’s cool sculpting and anti-aging tools and repurposed its laboratory for coronavirus testing. A year later, the operation, called GS Labs, has spread to 16 test collection sites in six states and two Omaha-area labs. At its peak, the company had about 30 locations.
Leaders of City+Ventures say their nimble pivot to meet a relevant need reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of the nine-year-old conglomerate, ranked last year by Inc. 5000 as Nebraska’s fastest-growing private company. It develops and owns Omaha-area real estate as well as a number of other businesses.
But now City+Ventures and its GS Labs business have been thrust into a national spotlight over the high prices that private labs can charge for COVID-19 tests. GS, for example, posts a $380 cash price on its website for a rapid antigen test, more than nine times the $41 Medicare rate.
The New York Times highlighted the Omaha company this week, reporting that many health insurers have refused to pay GS Labs fees — with some accusing the company of price gouging during a public health crisis and taking unfair advantage of a provision in federal law.
In an effort to ensure that Americans wouldn’t have to pay for coronavirus testing, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 required insurers to cover the “cash price” that labs listed online — no matter how much — unless they negotiate a lower rate.
Company officials say they’re handling business within the law and parameters set by the CARES Act.
“We’re frustrated because people are talking to us about price when we’re focused on trying to play our part in serving this incredible need,” Erickson said.
In July, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City filed a lawsuit against GS Labs, balking at what it called “unreasonable, inflated reimbursement demands.” The insurer seeks to avoid paying the fees for their clients’ tests, saying GS Labs insisted on charging rates about 10 times higher than other area providers.
The New York Times noted that consumers could ultimately bear the burden in higher premiums if insurers have to pay for overpriced tests.
One lawmaker has introduced legislation to cap coronavirus test reimbursement at twice the Medicare reimbursement rate, the newspaper said. That would be about $80 for rapid tests.
In an interview at City+Ventures’ downtown Omaha headquarters, Erickson said he and his partners are proud of their testing business. He said it helped consumers navigate an unpredictable pandemic at a time of inadequate testing options.
He said fees billed to insurers reflect a high level of service and the cost of building an infrastructure of equipment and trained personnel in an “insanely short period of time.”
Contributing to the price, Erickson said, was the expected difficulty in dealing with insurance carriers — something he said has proven to be true. He said GS Labs remains willing to negotiate with insurers on fees.
Erickson and Kirk Thompson, another partner, said City+Ventures so far has invested about $100 million in the GS network, basing its business model on the federal law governing reimbursement. In fact, the lab at 84th Street and Giles Road was updated this week with new and higher-tech machines.
GS Labs said it would be unfair for Congress to change the law at this point.
“As you can imagine, there was no out-of-the-box solution for COVID drive-thru testing,” Thompson said. “We were able to create a platform that could accommodate up to 1,000 patients a day at each location, which gave communities accessibility they weren’t getting anywhere else.”
Early on, Douglas County Health Department officials raised concerns about the timeliness of reports that GS Labs, then known as 88 Med, submitted to the state. Those were resolved, and the company was returned to the county’s online list of available testing sites, said the Health Department’s Tim Kelso.
But he said that a couple of weeks ago, the company was removed from the website again until county officials can clear up questions about test fees for uninsured people.
He said concerns surfaced after a person who didn’t have insurance went to an Omaha GS Labs site and was quoted a price for a COVID-19 test. Kelso said that there are federal programs that labs can tap into for reimbursement of COVID testing and that the county’s goal is to eliminate any barrier to testing.
“We recognize the fact that they’re a business, and as a business, their goal is to make money,” he said. But “from a public health perspective,” he said, paying out of pocket could impede a person from getting tested.
Erickson said GS Labs in certain cases offers a 70% “hardship discount” on the advertised price. It is reviewing the legal nuances of participating in programs suggested by the county.
Currently, he said, GS Labs is known more for its rapid antigen testing, which can have about a half-hour turnaround time. Pop-up sites collect also for other tests, including the more reliable PCR, whose results are processed at the Omaha labs. Erickson expects to add five to 10 more temporary collection sites and a couple more states to its network.
So far, he said, GS Labs has served 700,000 people nationally.
The COVID-19 testing operation is the latest of about 20 City+Ventures operating businesses that range from auto dealerships to car washing and private jet management.
Erickson said City+Ventures is on track to surpass $1 billion in sales for 2021. This year, two of the group’s enterprises, Rocket Carwash and 88 Tactical, made it onto the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.
The conglomerate started nine years ago when co-founders Erickson, a Nebraska native with a civil engineering degree, and Danny White, who has a business administration degree and is in the New York Hockey Hall of Fame, bought and renovated a car wash at 90th and Maple Streets and a shopping center at 50th and Grover Streets.
The duo led the development of projects including the Corvina apartments in downtown Omaha, the Benson Lights apartments and the $235 million La Vista City Centre entertainment hub.
In all, the real estate and private equity group owns and manages more than 3 million square feet of commercial space. The group steers operations in 16 states from corporate offices in downtown Omaha’s Central Park Plaza towers, which it recently bought and plans to renovate.
Erickson expects that City+Ventures will continue the lab business for the foreseeable future, saying testing of various kinds is always needed.
