Omaha construction company to give $2,000 to hourly employees

In an attempt to mitigate the effects of inflation, Omaha-based Hawkins Construction announced this week it will give $2,000 to each of its 350 hourly employees.

The company said it will disburse the payments out of its newly created inflation protection fund for employees.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% for the 12 months ending in April.

“We see rising costs across the supply chain and recognize this volatility is affecting our employees’ bottom lines as well,” said Chris Hawkins, president and CEO of Hawkins Construction. “Through this fund, we aim to cover the unavoidable gaps created by increased prices at the gas pump, grocery store and other bills.”

The company made the $2,000 calculation based on an estimate that basic household expenses have been increasing by about $2,000 over the past year. The company said the payments made from the inflation protection fund are in addition to the total of $7.2 million in performance bonuses awarded to field employees, support staff and project managers in 2021.

Earlier this spring, Hawkins Construction issued hourly wage increases ranging from 5% to 12%. The company also previously announced a pilot program offering classes in English as a second language at no cost to employees. Hawkins’ workforce is approximately 40% Latino.

The family-owned construction company traces its origins to 1922 when, according to the company’s website, brothers Kenneth and Earl Hawkins were granted the construction contract for Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The company has been involved in building such projects as the Tecumseh State Prison, the West Dodge Expressway and improvements at Eppley Airfield.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.