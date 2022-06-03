Omaha couple takes helm of new cleaning franchise in Nebraska

In an effort to expand its footprint into Nebraska, Anago Cleaning Systems has turned to an Omaha couple with a track record of success in starting businesses and creating jobs in the Omaha metro area.

Luper and Brittanie Akough have taken the helm leading the Nebraska franchise of the commercial cleaning company.

For Luper, a 32-year-old entrepreneur, becoming a franchisee marked a new challenge. Following other successful endeavors including in insurance, real estate and logistics, Luper and Brittanie, 30, looked for other ways to expand their portfolios.

Becoming a franchisee initially was not part of that plan. In fact, Luper said, it took some convincing from a local broker to take on the role.

“I haven’t been much of a rule follower in my life,” he said. “The way I saw franchising is a bunch of rules that I have to follow, and essentially franchise companies take money from you and you have to follow all these rules.”

After being assured that not all franchises operate with such a heavy hand, the couple chose Anago after seeing that cleaning companies were more resistant to the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic than were other industries.

The Akoughs’ attention to detail plus their successful track record has impressed Adam Povlitz, president and CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems.

“When we met them, we were blown away by how professional they are for such a young age,” Povlitz said. “To be so successful in basically all the entrepreneurial things they’ve done, it’s just super impressive.”

With Anago’s focus on small and medium-sized operations such as dentist offices and schools, Luper said he liked the idea of helping lead a business in an industry that took on greater prominence during the pandemic.

Playing to the strengths of Anago and the cleaning industry is the projected rise in the number of janitorial and building-cleaner jobs over the next decade. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said employment in that sector is projected to grow 6% between 2020 and 2030.

Having opened the Nebraska Anago franchise on May 1, the Akoughs haven’t yet hired any employees for Anago Cleaning Systems. But the couple has a strong employment track record with about 100 employees across the companies they own.

“We’ll probably bring some sales and some ops people on as we grow the operations” at Anago, Luper said.

In the meantime, the couple can count on the guidance of Luper’s father, Samuel. A Nigerian immigrant, Samuel overcame roadblocks including language and cultural barriers to become a successful businessman, having opened several businesses in the medical employment field.

Samuel’s determination inspired his son.

“I remember being 12, 13 years old (and) looking up to my dad and saying, ‘Hey, I want to be like my dad someday. I want to own a business,’" Luper said.

Much as Samuel did for his family, Luper and Brittanie have sought to pay it forward by showing how entrepreneurship can benefit the Black community.

“We want to give back to the Omaha community. Specially, the community that tugs on our hearts is the Black entrepreneurial community,” Luper said. “We believe by creating more entrepreneurs and creating more people that leave a legacy for their families, the whole city is better off for it."

